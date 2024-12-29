Another Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Hydraulic Failure

A KLM Boeing 737-800 makes an emergency landing in Norway after hydraulic failure caused it to skid off runway.

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport in Norway , after a hydraulic failure forced the aircraft to divert.

The Boeing 737-800, operating as flight KL1204 from Oslo to Amsterdam, experienced a loud noise during takeoff, prompting the crew to take precautionary measures. The plane, carrying 176 passengers and six crew members, landed safely but skidded off runway 18 during the rollout, coming to a stop in soft grass near a taxiway.

Despite the unnerving incident, all 182 people on board were unharmed. KLM issued a statement shortly after the event saying “During takeoff of flight KL1204 from Oslo with destination Amsterdam this evening (28-12) a loud noise was heard. It was decided to divert to the airport of Sandefjord. After landing, the Boeing 737 veered off the runway into the grass at low speed.

“All 176 passengers and 6 crew members are unharmed and are being taken care of. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.”

Passengers were evacuated using mobile stairs as emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. Authorities are working with KLM to investigate the cause of the hydraulic failure and runway incident.







