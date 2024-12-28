190 Flights Cancelled, Over 5,000 Delayed In Two Months .. NCAA

The acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, has revealed that domestic airlines cancelled 190 flights and delayed 5,225 flights between September and October.

Within that time frame, a total of 10,804 flights were operated. Of the 5,291 domestic flights operated in September, 2,434 delays and 79 cancellations were recorded.

In October, 2,791 delays and 111 cancellations were recorded out of the 5,513 flights operated that month.’

“Our flight operations data record indicates that in September 2024; 5,291 domestic flights were operated with 2,434 delays and 79 cancellations. In October 2024; 5,513 flights were operated with 2,791 delays and 111 cancellations recorded,” said Najomo

The NCAA DG noted that it is the responsibility of every airline to ensure that every disruption, whether due to operational, technical or weather-related challenges, are handled with the utmost professionalism and regard for passengers’ rights.

He reiterated the NCAA’s stance on the authority’s flight cancellations and delays regulations.

“I must remind all operators of the NCAA Regulations on Passenger Rights during disruptions, as outlined in the Nigeria Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2023 (that) these regulations are not optional; they are mandatory obligations.”

On Christmas Eve, the NCAA announced that it sanctioned three international and two domestic airlines for violating Part 19 of NCAA Regulations of 2023.

The airlines were sanctioned for failing to refund customers, amongst other issues.