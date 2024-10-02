Zenith Bank Online Platforms Collapse, Customers Groan

Customers of Zenith Bank have taken to social media platforms to express their frustration over difficulties with online banking transactions.

They reported challenges in making payments and using various payment features on X on Tuesday, following a notification from the bank on Saturday that it would undergo maintenance from September 29 to October 1.

In a statement shared by Zenith Bank on X on Saturday, it said the routine maintenance would commence on September 29 and end on October 1, from 12:01 AM to 5:00 AM.

The statement titled “Notice of Routine Maintenance” read, “Please be informed that we are currently undertaking routine maintenance of our Information Technology Infrastructure to enable us to significantly improve the quality of service rendered to you.

“On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, our Mobile Banking App, USSD Service, Internet Banking, and Corporate Internet Banking platforms will be unavailable between the hours of 12:01 AM and 2:30 PM WAT.

“We solicit your understanding and offer our assurances that measures are in place to minimise any service interruptions during the exercise.”

However, customers noted that despite the prior notification, the bank did not begin the announced maintenance until Tuesday.

As at 2.45am on Wednesday 2nd October 2024 when CKNNews checked the platform, it was not available for transactions

No further information from the Corporate Communications department of the Bank on the matter















