Yoruba Nation :Sunday Igboho Submits Petition To UK Prime Minister

The Yoruba Nation advocate, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly known as Sunday Igboho has submitted a petition to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer to consider the secessionist movement in Nigeria.

Although the movement described the content of the petition as confidential, SaharaReporters gathered that it revolved around the "Yoruba Nation agitation."

It was learnt further that the Yoruba Nation advocate submitted the petition on Saturday on behalf of Prof Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement.

Other persons who accompanied Igboho were; Diaspora Youth Leader, Prophet Ologunoluwa, Vice President of Ifeladun Apapo, Fatai Ogunribido, General Secretary of Yoruba World Media, Alhaja Adeyeye, and Member of Yoruba Nation Movement, Paul Odebiyi.

The movement is seeking the immediate intervention of the UK prime minister and his government on their agitation to set up a country that will be predominantly owned by indigenous people of Yoruba.

Recall that Yoruba historian and arrowhead of the struggle for the independence of the Oodua nation, Banji Akintoye had earlier accused the Nigerian government of trying to cajole agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) to withdraw from the agitations.

The octogenarian said during the agitator's travails in the Benin Republic when a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd.) had through his influence as the envoy sneaked a paper to Igboho in prison promising him billions of naira if only he would renounce his agitations for the Yoruba nation.

He, however, said Igboho refused to sign the paper which was later taken away by Buratai.

He said, “He has been released completely. He has won the hearts of the people here for his strength of character. They brought money to this young man; how many of our young men will do that?

“Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, came to him in the prison, promising him billions of naira if he would just sign a paper that Buratai brought.

“That he (Igboho) should say he had renounced the Yoruba Nation struggle, that he didn’t want the Yoruba Nation struggle anymore, that he had opted out of it."



