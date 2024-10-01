We're Fully Ready For Protesters In FCT..AIG Igweh

Ahead of tomorrows planned #Endbadgovernance protests, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7, AIG Benneth Igweh, has said that the Federal Capital Territory, FCT command has deployed equipment’s, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) personnel, anti-riot equipment, visibility policing, among others to ensure that residents are adequately secured.

The Command in a statement by SP Josephine Adeh, said: “This proactive deployment is aimed to ensure that residents of the FCT enjoy a hitch-free Independence Day celebration.

“The deployment will include Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) personnel, anti-riot equipment, visibility policing, among others.

“Traffic diversions will be implemented in areas expected to experience large crowds, including Central Area and Eagle Square.

“While celebrating Independence Day, residents of the FCT are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to the FCT Police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653, PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192”.



