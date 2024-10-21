We Will Capture All SouthWest States But I Won’t Reveal Our Secret ..APC Chairman Ganduje

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the ruling party will capture the SouthWest by winning the November 16 off-cycle governorship election in Ondo State.

Ganduje declared this when he led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday.

The APC National Chairman was joined by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Talabi Olatokunbo.

Others include Isaac Kekemeke (APC, Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Ajibola Bashiru; (APC National Secretary), Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, among prominent members of the party in the Southwest region.

Speaking at the meeting, Ganduje said the ruling party is working very hard to ensure it spread its tentacles ahead of the 2027 general election.

He stressed that both Oyo and Osun states must also be under the capture of the progressive party to boost President Bola Tinubu’s support, especially in the south.

While stating that the party would not reveal its strategy in winning the states in the region, Ganduje urged leaders of the APC to close ranks and ensure unity among members and followers of the party.

He said the governorship election in Ondo is a walkover for the APC, adding that all the leaders at the national level have thrown their support for incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“In this geopolitical zone, we must deliver 100 percent in favour of APC. Therefore, Ondo State, you must be the forefrontl the two other states – Oyo and Osun – we will capture them, but I will not reveal our secret. We are strategising. Everything must be 100 per cent behind President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In this coming election, we are solidly behind Governor Aiyedatiwa. We have made arrangements at the national level to have a successful election and I announce Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman National Campaign Council.

“This election is a task that must be done. We are encouraged by this large crowd of stakeholders. It shows there is unity, solidarity, and vigour in the party. We are expecting 90 percent votes in the forthcoming governorship election. You have to visit house to house. Neighbour to neighbour and ensure that people come out to vote,” he said.

Ganduje, however, pleaded with the party’s aspirants who contested the governorship ticket with Aiyedatiwa to sheathe their sword and rally behind the governor in November election.

“Let me remind those who contested the primary election with Aiyedatiwa that are not losers because there is no victor, no vanquish in the exercise.”

On his part, Sanwo-Olu said the party becomes stronger when the people come together in unity.

He stated that the party could not afford to lose Ondo to the opposition parties, arguing that all warring factions must set aside their differences and support Aiyedatiwa in the election.

“The entire party formation has come to Ondo to appreciate you. You may have gone through turbulent time and feel aggrieved, but it is more important that we come together again as one.”

“Nobody should be left behind because all of you are important to the delivery of our victory in the coming election. This gathering is to embrace all of us and for all of us to agree. This message of unity must go around the 18 LGAs of the state. Mr. President is fully aware of what we are doing here, and he has given his consent to this.

“When we come together, we are even bigger than whatever force that wants to come within. We need everybody in that train in respect of our difference. It is the reason why we need to work together as one.”



