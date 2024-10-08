Viral Video: FAAN Reacts Officers With Female Passenger At Lagos Airport





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been made aware of a video circulating online, depicting a disagreement between our staff and an individual over cargo charges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal. We would like to set the record straight regarding our cargo policies and the incident in question.

Contrary to initial reports, the individual involved was not a passenger but a cargo agent conducting illegal operations at the airport. She refused to pay the stipulated charges for the cargo and behaved in an unacceptable manner, damaging equipment and straining our resources. We would also like to clarify that there was no form of molestation by FAAN staff, neither was there any request for a bribe from our staff during the incident. This was simply an act of blackmail. Our staff was simply ensuring that the correct levy was paid.

We urge all cargo agents and members of the public to note that cargo operations should be restricted to designated cargo areas, utilizing proper vehicles, personnel, and pay the levies. Our cargo policies are designed to ensure adherence to international best practices, prevent damage to airport facilities, and prioritize customer service and safety.

Specifically, we impose a fine of ₦5,000.00 (Five Thousand Naira) on non-compliant cargoes for the following reasons:

- Failure to utilize designated cargo terminals.

- Damage to carousels resulting from improper cargo handling.

FAAN remains committed to providing clear guidance on our policies and procedures. We advise the public to adhere to the rules guiding airport operations to avoid similar incidents in the future. By working together, we can ensure a safe and efficient airport experience for all.



