Unidentified Young Lady Dumped By Roadside In Osun

A yet-to-be-identified lady was found abandoned by the roadside at Olaiya, Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday, suspected to be a victim of ritual sacrifice by individuals believed to be Yahoo boys.

The lady, whose behavior appeared abnormal, sparked suspicion that she may have been used for rituals by her captors.

Unable to speak or recognize people or objects, she was discovered lying helplessly on Asikolaye Street, where she was dumped.

Local shop owners have officially reported the case to the police at Dugbe Police Station, Old Garage, through their lawyer, Barrister K.A. Adebisi.

In their letter, the business owners and residents, represented by Mr. Sikiru Sanni (also known as Samrad Property Agency) and Mrs. Bamigbola (Mama Dada), urged the police to take immediate action.

The letter reads, “We act on behalf of the Business owners and residents ably represented by Mr. Sikiru Sanni also known as Samrad Property agency, and Mrs Bamigbola, Mama Dada and others for themselves and on behalf of business owners and residents of Number 1 Asikolaye street, Olaiya Area, Osogbo, to urgently inform you of an abandoned middle aged woman who they woke up to observe this morning 30th September 2024 when they opened their business promises for today activities.

“They are hereinafter called our clients.

“Sir, we therefore urgently request your good office to take immediate and necessary actions thereon to avoid any untoward consequences.

“In conclusion, as we perform our civic duties as good citizens of this country, we hope that your good office shall respond thereof to our report in public interest, safety and security.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, a resident of the area who simply identified himself as, Baba Lekan, said, “the lady was dumped in the area in the middle of night because, before we went home on Saturday, there was no presence of the lady not until Monday when they resumed for our daily business activities.”

“When we saw her this morning, she could neither talk nor identify anything.

“She was well-dressed but we suspected she has fallen prey into the hands of those yahoo yahoo guys.

“As a matter of fact, they must have used her for money ritual.”

He however charged the state government and concerned authorities to come to the aid of the lady to save the life of the dying victim.



