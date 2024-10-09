Two Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush

At least two soldiers, the son of a village head, two commanders of civilians Joint Task Force members among others were killed when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists ambushed a military convoy along Dikwa- New Marte in Marte local government area of Borno state.

This attack is coming few days after suspected terrorists wreaked havoc by slaughtering farmers in Ashigashiya village of Gwoza local government area which shares border with Mandara Mountains of Cameroon Republic.

This is as Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) and former Chairman Senator Committee on Army decried the renewed Boko Haram attacks and killings, especially local and resilient farmers who have willingly returned back to their liberated communities after they were displaced for over a decade.

Sources told our Correspondent that the Marte road ambush by terrorists took place last Monday morning, but information was delayed due to poor telecommunication network.

It was gathered that a Chairman and Overall Commander of CJTF in Marte and New Marte community were among those who died at the spot, while many of those who sustained injuries were later evacuated to an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri receiving treatment.

“Some Boko Haram terrorists laid ambush and killed two soldiers, two members of Civilian JTF and a son of a Village Head in Marte, Mai Musenima.

“The deceased were among those deployed to provide security cover over the ongoing road clearance along Dikwa- Marte road.

“Quite a number of other people in the convoy sustained various degrees of injury.

“All the remains of the deceased, except that of the Soldiers were buried according to Islamic rite in Marte”. The Source revealed.





All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officers DSP Kenneth Daso proved abortive at press time.

Meanwhile, another deadly encounter took place in Ashigashiya village of Gwoza local government area of the state, when some terrorists captured some farmers who were harvesting their crops including a middle aged woman and slaughtered them.

“A short video clip indicated that another abductee was slaughtered alongside the two farmers, with one of the Commander of the terrorists speaking in Mandara language, claiming responsibility.

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) who also hails from Gwoza in an interview expressed sadness over the renewed attacks on resilient farmers in Gwoza and other communities in the state.

Ndume, a former Chairman Senate Committee on Army described the renewed killings as ‘very unfortunate’, he then prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, especially while engaging in farming to sustain themselves and their families.

The Senator also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their beloved ones in the renewed Boko Haram killings.

He however commended the military and other security agencies including members of Civilian JTF and local hunters/vigilantes for their sacrifices in degrading remnants of terrorists, even as he said, there is much to be done, by equipping the military with sophisticated weapons to neutralize all hibernating Boko Haram members in the enclaves of Mandara Mountains.