Two National Assembly Correspondents Die Within 2 Days

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed sadness over the sadden demise of Mr. Elijah Olaluyi, a photojournalist with the New Telegraph Newspapers.

Until his death Thursday evening, Olaluyi covered the activities of the House of Representatives with zest and professional integrity.

Kalu in a statement extended his sincerest condolences to Olaluyi's family, the publishers of New Telegraph, the House of Representatives Press Corps (HoRPC) and the entire membership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) where the deceased belonged to as a member.





The Deputy Speaker recalled that Olaluyi practiced his career with utmost decency, displaying unassailable photographic skills, guided by the fine ethos and ethics of journalism profession.

He said that Olaluyi, having covered the parliament for many years had acquired the institutional memory while documenting the House proceedings pictorially.

Kalu said that Olaluyi will be greatly missed by his family, colleagues and all who knew him.

He however said that the photojournalist will be remembered by the string of legacies he left behind.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker also commiserated with the Senate Press Corps over the death of Malam Mohammed Adamu, a reporter with Liberty Radio and Television who passed on early hours of Wednesday.

While praying God to give the families and the people who knew them the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses, Kalu also asked for the repose of the souls of the departed.