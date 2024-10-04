Tinubu Forwards Tax Reforms Bills To NASS, Changes FIRS To Nigeria Revenue Service

President Bola Tinubu has written both the Senate and the House of Representatives four executive bills for far reaching tax reforms, one of which is the one seeking to rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to Nigeria Revenue Service, NRS

The name changing bill for FIRS as contained in the letter, read on the floor of the Senate by  its President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, is titled ” The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill which according to President Tinubu, seeks to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, No. 13, 2007 and establishes the Nigeria Revenue Service, to assess, collect and account for revenue accruable to the government of the federation.

Other reforms bill in the letter, titled  “Transmission of Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Bills to the National Assembly ” , are (i)The Nigeria Tax Bill which seek to  provide  a consolidated fiscal framework for taxation in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, which seeks to  provide a clear and concise legal framework for the fair, consistent and efficient administration of all the tax laws to facilitate ease of tax compliance, reduce tax disputes and optimize revenue.

The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill which aims at  establishing the Joint Revenue Board, the Tax Appeal Tribunal and the Office of The Tax Ombudsman for the harmonization, coordination and settlement of disputes arising from revenue administration in Nigeria.

According to President Tinubu, the proposed tax bill presents substantial benefits to a library, government connectives and economic growth by enhancing tax payers compliance strengthening fiscal institutions, and fostering a more effective and transparent fiscal regime.

The President said:  “In this, I am confident that these bills, once passed into law, will encourage and stimulate the economy.

”While I pray that the House of Representatives will in their usual expeditious manner consider and enact these bills into law, please accept Mr Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards.”

