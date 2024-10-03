Rivers LG Election: RSIEC Insists It Received Voter Register From INEC

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has refuted claims by the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State that it did not release Voter Registration Manifest to RSIEC.

The INEC REC in Rivers, Johnson Alalibo, who spoke at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said RSIEC had applied for the Register, but it was yet to be released to them because of administrative reasons.

But reacting, RSIEC said it received the document from INEC as far back as November 2023.

This was disclosed by RSIEC Commissioner for Public Affairs and Civic Education, Tobin Tamunotonye, during an exclusive interview with Channels Television.

He addressed the issues surrounding the court ruling against the release of the voter registration details.

Tamunotonye also referenced a court judgement instructing RSIEC to use the 2023 voter registration data. He affirmed that nothing is hindering the elections, as the Commission is strictly adhering to the law.



