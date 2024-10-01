Protesters March Through Lagos ( Pictures)

Some protesters are currently on the streets of Lagos in continuation of the #EndBadGovernance protests which held between August 1 and 10.

When they were leaving in August, the protesters had vowed to return in October.

However, despite a series of warning by security operatives, the protesters returned to the streets on Tuesday.

The October 1 protest tagged #FearlessInOctober has not gained traction like that of August.

