Police Dismantle Nigerian Prostitution Ring In Cyprus

Police are in the process of dismantling a Nigerian prostitution ring in Limassol, according to a report Wednesday report by CyrusMail





Three women have been arrested in coordination with the anti-trafficking unit.

The case first came to the attention of the police last year when a woman filed a complaint, initially claiming to be a victim of theft.

However, during questioning, suspicions arose that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

The report has been confirmed by police spokesman Christos Andreou.

He added that the woman had been relocated to a safe house upon further investigation,

The investigation took time due to the victim’s limited information about her abusers’ identities, Andreou explained.

Coordinated police efforts led to the arrest of a 44-year-old woman on October 9, suspected of involvement in the trafficking ring, followed by another arrest on October 18. On Tuesday, a third woman, aged 33, was also taken into custody.

Two men are still wanted in connection with the case.

Andreou added that police have gathered substantial evidence and expect to bring the case to court in the coming days.



