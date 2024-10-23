Police Dismantle Nigerian Prostitution Ring In Cyprus

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Police are in the process of dismantling a Nigerian prostitution ring in Limassol, according to a report Wednesday report by CyrusMail


Three women have been arrested in coordination with the anti-trafficking unit.

The case first came to the attention of the police last year when a woman filed a complaint, initially claiming to be a victim of theft.

However, during questioning, suspicions arose that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

The report has been confirmed by police spokesman Christos Andreou.

He added that the woman had been relocated to a safe house upon further investigation,

The investigation took time due to the victim’s limited information about her abusers’ identities, Andreou explained.

Coordinated police efforts led to the arrest of a 44-year-old woman on October 9, suspected of involvement in the trafficking ring, followed by another arrest on October 18. On Tuesday, a third woman, aged 33, was also taken into custody.

Two men are still wanted in connection with the case.

Andreou added that police have gathered substantial evidence and expect to bring the case to court in the coming days.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال