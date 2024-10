Turkish Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at New York’s JFK after the captain dies onboard, airline officials have said.

The 59-year-old pilot was identified as Capt Ilcehin Pehlivan.

The Airbus A350-900 was heading from Seattle to Turkish capital Istanbul when it made the diversion.

“After an unsuccessful attempt to give first aid, the flight crew of another pilot and a co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing,” the spokesperson said.