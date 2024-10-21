Oluwo Once Chased Me Out Of His Palace When I Visited Him... Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has recounted an encounter with the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, during a visit to his palace.

In a video making rounds on social media, Ooni revealed that he was chased away like a child when he visited the Oluwo in his palace.

The monarch said since the incident, he had kept a distance from the Olowu and contained all his excesses.

He said: “When I visited Oluwo, he chased me out like a child, since that incident, I have always maintained myself going close to him. Now that you people (attendees) are imploring that I visit him again, what if he does what he likes to me?

“But I have to contain his excesses as an elder, although I am a young person sitting on the throne of the elders. Oluwo, I greet you.”

In another video, Akanbi urged the residents of Osun State to detest traditional practices, warning that anybody indulging in it should do so in their respective homes.

“My work as a monarch is to stand for God and preach about him alone while challenging those worshipping things other than Him. I don’t do Ogun or any idol festival. Although I have previously celebrated the Egungun festival with the worshippers, I will never do that again.

“Except that they don’t call it idol worshipping. I don’t support their activities, that’s why their dealings don’t thrive here.

“And you cannot even perform sacrifices in Iwo here. Anyone who does that will eat it. Better still, litter your house with the sacrifices.

“Environmental sanitation has been exercised here to curb things like that. What anyone would need to be successful is to challenge the idols and their worshippers. That alone would make you a soldier of God,” he added.



