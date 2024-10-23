Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar Apologises To Apostle Johnson Suleiman

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Actress Halima Abubakar has publicly apologised to Apostle Johnson Suleiman for making false allegations against him.

In a recent letter shared on her Instagram page, Halima acknowledged the harm caused by her actions and sought forgiveness.

This apology comes six months after a Federal Capital Territory High Court ordered Halima to pay N10 million in damages to Apostle Suleiman for defamatory comments.

Halima accused Apostle Suleiman of various wrongdoing, including being a womanising and engaging in diabolical activities.

Apostle Suleiman subsequently sued Halima for defamation, seeking damages for the harm caused to his reputation and ministry

Her letter reads: “I am writing to you today to acknowledge the falsehoods I made against you on social media and to offer my sincerest apologies. After deep reflections, and for my conscience to be in accord with God, I have realized the depth of the harm, pains and distress caused by my lies.

“I admit that I made false allegations against you; and also regret my actions and the damage I caused to you, your wife, Dr. Mrs. Lizzy Suleman, your family, and the Leaders of the Omega Fire Ministry.

“With this letter, I humbly ask for your forgiveness, recognizing that my apology cannot undo the harm, pains and distress I caused and I ask you find a place in your heart to forgive me as I was not thinking right then. Sir, you have done a lot for humanity, please, extend your hands of forgiveness toward me.

“Once again, Sir, I am truly sorry for all the hurt and distress I caused you, your family, and your ministry. Thank you very much and may the Heavens calm your heart. God bless you, Sir.”


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال