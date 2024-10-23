Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar Apologises To Apostle Johnson Suleiman

Actress Halima Abubakar has publicly apologised to Apostle Johnson Suleiman for making false allegations against him.

In a recent letter shared on her Instagram page, Halima acknowledged the harm caused by her actions and sought forgiveness.

This apology comes six months after a Federal Capital Territory High Court ordered Halima to pay N10 million in damages to Apostle Suleiman for defamatory comments.

Halima accused Apostle Suleiman of various wrongdoing, including being a womanising and engaging in diabolical activities.

Apostle Suleiman subsequently sued Halima for defamation, seeking damages for the harm caused to his reputation and ministry

Her letter reads: “I am writing to you today to acknowledge the falsehoods I made against you on social media and to offer my sincerest apologies. After deep reflections, and for my conscience to be in accord with God, I have realized the depth of the harm, pains and distress caused by my lies.

“I admit that I made false allegations against you; and also regret my actions and the damage I caused to you, your wife, Dr. Mrs. Lizzy Suleman, your family, and the Leaders of the Omega Fire Ministry.

“With this letter, I humbly ask for your forgiveness, recognizing that my apology cannot undo the harm, pains and distress I caused and I ask you find a place in your heart to forgive me as I was not thinking right then. Sir, you have done a lot for humanity, please, extend your hands of forgiveness toward me.

“Once again, Sir, I am truly sorry for all the hurt and distress I caused you, your family, and your ministry. Thank you very much and may the Heavens calm your heart. God bless you, Sir.”



