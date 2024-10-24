Nigeria , 12 Other Countries Join Russia Led BRICS

Nigeria has officially joined BRICS as a partner country, alongside 12 other nations, further strengthening its economic ties with the intergovernmental bloc.

This announcement was made at the ongoing BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, held from October 22 to 24, 2024.

Nigeria’s inclusion comes on the heels of a significant surge in foreign capital inflows from BRICS nations, which rose by 189% in the first half of 2024, reaching $1.27 billion, compared to $438.72 million during the same period in 2023.

The 12 additional countries joining as partner nations include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

These countries, including Nigeria, were added as partner countries and not full members.


