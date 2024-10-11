NCC Concludes NIN-SIM Linkage For All Phone Numbers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the completion of the federal government’s policy linking all phone numbers in the country to a National Identification Number (NIN).

Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, made this statement on Thursday during the 2024 Annual Corporate Governance Conference held in Lagos.

Speaking about the importance of the NIN-SIM linkage initiative, Maida acknowledged the difficulties encountered by Nigerians throughout the process.

“We have recently concluded the implementation of the federal government’s 2020 policy of linking every phone number to a NIN,” he said.

“Though it was a bit painful for Nigerians, I think we also need to appreciate what that does for us.

“Today, there is no phone number that we cannot associate with a verified NIN. Not just a number, but a number that has been verified.”


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال