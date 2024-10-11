NCC Concludes NIN-SIM Linkage For All Phone Numbers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the completion of the federal government’s policy linking all phone numbers in the country to a National Identification Number (NIN).

Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, made this statement on Thursday during the 2024 Annual Corporate Governance Conference held in Lagos.

Speaking about the importance of the NIN-SIM linkage initiative, Maida acknowledged the difficulties encountered by Nigerians throughout the process.

“We have recently concluded the implementation of the federal government’s 2020 policy of linking every phone number to a NIN,” he said.

“Though it was a bit painful for Nigerians, I think we also need to appreciate what that does for us.

“Today, there is no phone number that we cannot associate with a verified NIN. Not just a number, but a number that has been verified.”



