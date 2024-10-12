LASU Alumni Association Lagos Branch Set For 40th Anniversary Of University

 As Lagos State University turns 40 this year , the Lagos State Alumni Association of the school has lined up series of activities to mark the event 

The Chairman of the Branch Barr Satar Omolola in this statement narrates some of the activities

"The Lagos Branch of the LASU Alumni Association as part of its activities marking  40th Anniversary of the establishment of LASU. 



Has decided to honor identified and distinguished Lasuites in different spheres of human endeavours. 

And  will be donating  an Alumni Halls of Residence  to  Christianed LASU ALUMNI @ 40."

The event will reach its peak with an Alumni Dinner scheduled to take place at The Providence Hotel GRA Ikeja on Sunday 20th October 2024


