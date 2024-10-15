Kano Governor Suspends SSG, Commissioner As Fresh Crisis Hits NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano has announced the suspension of the State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and the Commissioner of transportation, Muhammad Diggol.

The State party Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, confirmed this to our reporter late Monday.

Earlier, an audio clip where he announced the suspension of the two key chieftains of the party had gone viral.

He said the duo were suspended over disloyalty and abuse of power and creating chaos in the party.

“We are announcing today that we have suspended the SSG Abdullahi Baffa Bichi and the commissioner of transportation, Muhammad Diggol over abuse of power, office and disloyalty to the party.

“We are commending the leadership of the party from their wards and the Local Government confirmed to us. They are all from Bichi north where they all came from for bringing the issue to us in written.

“In our capacity as leaders of the party, we sat and consider that this is the best decision to take until we are done investigation on the issue.”

There is a growing crisis in the Bichi area of the NNPP between the stakeholders in the party.

