Jigawa Commissioner Nabbed Having Affairs With Married Woman In An Uncompleted Building In Kano





Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah command have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankaraa, Commissioner of Special Duties, in Jigawa State for allegedly committing adultery.

The Kano State Hisbah Board on Friday confirmed the arrest and detention of Sankaraa, saying he would be charged to court, on Monday.

According to Hisbah Director General, Abba Sufi, the commissioner was found with Tasleem Baba Nabegu, who is married with two kids.

“Yes, it is true we have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankara, the Jigawa Commissioner, with a married woman in an uncompleted building that belongs to him.

“Unknown to him, we were tracking him based on reports we received against him,” the Hisbah Director General said.

The arrest followed a complaint by Nasiru Bulama, the woman’s husband, who accused the commissioner of engaging in an affair with his wife.

“Nasiru Bulama filed the complaint with the Kano State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Hisbah Board, alleging Sankara’s involvement in illicit sexual activities with his wife,” the official added.

He said: “We have been having problems with Sankara because he is operating illicit drugs Centers in the names of hotels with prostitution and drug addiction activities”.