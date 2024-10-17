Israel Kills Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, has been killed in Gaza, Israel says

Sinwar, who topped Israel's most-wanted list, was a key figure believed to have been behind the 7 October attacks

Israel's president says Sinwar's "evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilising the Middle East"

Separately, local authorities say an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter killed 22 people in Jabalia in northern Gaza

Israel says the site was being used as a meeting point for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives - something Hamas denies

BBC Verify has been analysing videos following a strike at Abu Hussein School in Jabalia, northern Gaza, which displaced people were using as shelter. At least 22 people were reportedly killed in the attack.

A video filmed at the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, posted on Instagram by a Palestinian photojournalist at around 14:01 local time (12:01 BST) shows at least four bodies on the floor, with medical staff pushing past dozens of other people to reach them.

We matched the room to a photograph from a Syrian state news report from the hospital on 11 October, in which we see the same pictures on the wall.

Another video, posted on Instagram at around 14:32 in Gaza and filmed by a man wearing a paramedic uniform, shows injured people - some motionless - being loaded onto ambulances. We've pinpointed it to an open space about 80m southwest of the school.

The video shows his colleague performing chest compressions on a child on the pavement. It ends inside the same hospital room as before. We can see five bodies still receiving treatment on the floor

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال