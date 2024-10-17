Israel Kills Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

The leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, has been killed in Gaza, Israel says

Sinwar, who topped Israel's most-wanted list, was a key figure believed to have been behind the 7 October attacks

Israel's president says Sinwar's "evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilising the Middle East"

Separately, local authorities say an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter killed 22 people in Jabalia in northern Gaza

Israel says the site was being used as a meeting point for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives - something Hamas denies

BBC Verify has been analysing videos following a strike at Abu Hussein School in Jabalia, northern Gaza, which displaced people were using as shelter. At least 22 people were reportedly killed in the attack.

A video filmed at the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, posted on Instagram by a Palestinian photojournalist at around 14:01 local time (12:01 BST) shows at least four bodies on the floor, with medical staff pushing past dozens of other people to reach them.

We matched the room to a photograph from a Syrian state news report from the hospital on 11 October, in which we see the same pictures on the wall.

Another video, posted on Instagram at around 14:32 in Gaza and filmed by a man wearing a paramedic uniform, shows injured people - some motionless - being loaded onto ambulances. We've pinpointed it to an open space about 80m southwest of the school.

The video shows his colleague performing chest compressions on a child on the pavement. It ends inside the same hospital room as before. We can see five bodies still receiving treatment on the floor