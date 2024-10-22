IPOB Confirms Killing Of Its National Coordinator By Military





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government of assassinating its Biafran land National Coordinator, Mr. Ikechukwu Ugwuoha.





The Biafran group in a statement issued on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that Ugwuoha was assassinated around his residence on Friday in Aba, Abia State by agents allegedly recruited by the Nigerian government.

Powerful said that those who assassinated Ugwuoha wanted to send panic and fear to the IPOB members and sympathisers, noting, “Unfortunately, IPOB has gone beyond the fear of death."

He said, “Those responsible for this dastardly act have murdered sleep in their eyes because we won't leave them.

“IPOB intelligence unit (M.Branch) is mandated to uncover their identities and appropriate revenge will be mated on the soulless enemies and criminals.

“As we mourn the loss of our trusted, reliable and formidable Biafra Land Coordinator, we encourage all Biafrans, M. Branch ESN operatives, IPOB volunteers, Coordinators to take appropriate security measures against the onslaught of the enemies and criminals.

“We must stand strong and resolute to defeat the enemies and criminals as we have been doing in the past. This phase will pass and IPOB shall emerge stronger.

“The Nigerian government and her agents of provocateurs want to set a stage that IPOB will change the direction of this peaceful struggle. However, IPOB does not follow the pace set by our enemies, we won't kill Biafrans.”

He said that IPOB shall do everything humanly possible to defend itself including going after those who were allegedly paid to kill IPOB and to destroy their family members.

“Biafrans be assured that the assassination of Ikechukwu Ugwuoha will be avenged properly. Those who traumatised the family of Ugwuoha by slaughtering him before his family member will be fished out and given similar treatment. He who kills by swords shall die by swords,” Powerful said.



