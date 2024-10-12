I Stole My ex-boss Car To Fund My Father’s Burial ..Suspect

A suspected car thief, Joseph Ada, arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, has disclosed that he intends to use the proceeds from selling his former boss’ car to fund his father’s burial.

This was disclosed in a statement made available on the RRS Facebook page on Friday.

According to the statement, Ada had duplicated the key of the vehicle while working as a driver to his former boss before he was sacked in June.

Ada allegedly stole the vehicle on Wednesday where it was parked in the Lekki area of the state and proceeded to Ikeja to sell the car.





He was, however, apprehended by the RRS operatives who were acting on actionable intelligence.

The statement read, “Around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, operatives of Rapid Response Squad, who were acting on intelligence arrested one Ada Joseph, 27 in Ikeja, Lagos for trying to sell his former boss’s car.

“Ada stole the former boss’s Toyota Camry, 2015 model from where it was parked in Osapa, London, Lekki, Lagos around 7:00 a.m. By 11:00 a.m. he was in Central Business District, Alausa to sell the vehicle to a willing buyer.

“The employer had sometime in June 2024 sacked Ada after about a year of working with him. Unknown to the boss, Ada, his driver had hatched a plan and duplicated the car key.”

The statement continued that upon his arrest, Ada confessed that he had stolen the vehicle because he wanted to use the proceed from selling the vehicle to bury his father.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and disclosed that he wanted to use the proceeds of the sale to bury his late father.

“The owner was later alerted, and both the suspect as well as the recovered vehicle have been transferred to the State Command for further investigation,” the statement concluded.

It was reported on July 3 that the state Police Command apprehended a 36-year-old robbery suspect, Amos Daniel, who stole his employer’s vehicle on the same day he was hired as a driver.

Daniel had confessed to having taken the car to his church to give testimony of God’s miraculous provision.







