I Regret Not Having Baby Mamas ..Music Star Skales





Nigerian singer-songwriter Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales has explained why he regretted not having baby mamas.

In a recent interview with VJ Adams, Skales admitted that he wishes he had children with multiple women, something many of his fellow musicians have done.

He revealed that this regret stems from his unique family situation, as he is the last surviving member of his bloodline.

He said, “Right now I regret not having baby mamas. I really regret it. Because I’m like the only one in my bloodline alive right now. I think I am receiving applications.”

Lastly, Skales hinted at the pressure he feels to secure his family’s legacy by having an heir.