House Of Reps Speaker Hosts US Ambassador, Seeks Stronger Ties

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday met with the new American Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills.

Tajudeen who received Mills and US Embassy officials called for stronger ties and better cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, disclosed this in a statement.

“I have no doubt that you are the right man coming at the right moment to turn around the wonderful relationship between America and Nigeria. You can count on us for every support that you need to succeed,” the Speaker said.

According to the statement, Tajudeen said it was his pleasure to have the “newest Ambassador of the United States of America visiting us today.”

He thanked the US delegation for the visit “to discuss our common interests – between the United States of America and Nigeria.”

The Speaker called for “more, deeper ties, deeper cooperation and more mutually beneficial relationship.”

Earlier, Ambassador Mills said the visit was to talk to the Speaker about his priorities and those of the House.

The ambassador also said, “Nigeria is Africa’s largest democracy” and its ideals are of interest to the United States.