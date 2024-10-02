Hardship: I’m Struggling Not To Turn To Prostitution..Single Mother Speaks At Protest Ground

Aina Gold, a single mother who joined the #FearlessInOctober protest on Tuesday, has said that she was struggling not to take to prostitution.

Aina joined other protesters at Ikeja Underbridge in Lagos State during the 2024 Independence Day demonstrations, lamenting the worsening situation in the country.

“I am disappointed and unhappy with the life we are living. But I’m persevering; otherwise, I would have turned to prostitution for survival.

“Gari, kulikuli, and sachet water are now very expensive. What is happening? This suffering is too much.

“We thought things would improve with our own man as President.”

She recalled how the hardship began during the Naira redesign policy, saying, “We have been suffering since the days of ‘No Cash.’ Things were not this bad during COVID-19. Even during the ENDSARS protests, it wasn’t this terrible.

“This suffering is too much, and we are tired of persevering. I can no longer send money to my mother. Goods disappear as soon as you buy them.”

Aina, who has been a single mother since 2013, added, “I used to have a big shop, but now all I have is a makeshift stall.

“If I lacked discipline, I would have become a prostitute by now. The problem started during the ‘No Cash’ era, and it’s only gotten worse. There’s a lot more to say, but we’re tired.”



