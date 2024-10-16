Gov Eno Bags Doctoral Degree In Political Science

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has completed the defense of his Thesis to fulfill all his mandatory requirements,for the award of a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Political Science from the University of Uyo.

Governor Eno defended his thesis virtually before a panel comprising the University’s Vice Chancellor represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor(Academics), Prof. (Sis) Anthonia Essien, and superintended by the External Examiner, Prof. O. O. Okereke, a Professor of Public Administration and Public Analysis, from the Abia State University.





In his thesis, “Government and Private Sector Development: A Study of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Akwa Ibom State”, Governor Eno said the work is to serve as a blueprint towards the innovations his administration is deploying in the development of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the State.

At the end of the exercise, Prof. Okereke announced, “with the authority of the University of which I am the External Examiner, I want to say that you are now Pastor (Dr.) Umo Bassey Eno, congratulations!”

Also speaking, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, (Academic), Prof Essien said, “on behalf of the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Nyaudo Ndaeyo, I congratulate you Pastor (Dr.) Umo Eno.

Reacting to the great news, Governor Eno, said he was dedicating the moment to his wife, Her Excellency, Pastor (Mrs.)Patience Umo Eno, who sadly passed on recently for encouraging him to pursue the programme.