Gov Aiyedatiwa Sacks Aide For Allegedly Demanding N30m Bribe





The Special Assistant on Forestry (Central Senatorial District) to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mr. Adeboye Taofiq Ewenla, has been sacked for allegedly demanding N30m bribe from timber merchants.

Ewenla was reportedly caught on tape demanding the money before the Ondo timber merchants be allowed to operate.

Government sources said the telephone conversation was sent to Governor Aiyedatiwa after the merchants opted for a showdown.

In the conversation with a timber merchant, the source said Ewenla was heard telling the traders not to begin any operation in forest without paying the money.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the sack followed allegations of bribery and intimidation levelled against Ewenla by some timber merchants in the State.

The statement said Governor Aiyedatiwa has ordered a probe into the activities of those saddled with the responsibility of managing forest reserves in the state.

“A replacement for Mr. Ewenla will be announced in due course.

“The Governor urged all political appointees to conduct themselves in line with the provisions of the law and rules guiding their duties,” the statement reads in parts.