Fire Razes Zamfara State Assembly Speaker's House





Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire at the Gusau home of the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Bilyaminu Moriki on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the House of Assembly, Bello Madaro said no casualty was recorded but properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

While reacting, the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Mahmud Aliyu expressed shock on behalf of the assembly and its staff, describing the incident as a tragic calamity.

“Zamfara Assembly expresses Shock Over the Fire incident that gutted the Residence of Rt Honourable Speaker Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki”

Aliyu described such an incident as something destined by Allah, and prayed to Almighty Allah to avert its future occurrence.

He extended the sympathy of entire Honourable members and staff of the Assembly to Moriki, his family, the entire people of Zurmi West constituency, and the Zurmi local government Ares over the incident.

While reacting, Moriki thanked Allah for no casualties and loss of lives as a result of the inferno.

He also commended all concerned officials, good Samaritans, as well as those who contributed to tackling the inferno and prayed to Allah to reward them abundantly.