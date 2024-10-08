FG Designates Dangote Refinery As Sole Provider Of Aviation Fuel To Aircrafts In Nigeria

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian federal government has officially designated Dangote Refinery as the sole provider of Jet A1 fuel to aircraft operators across the country.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, during an interview broadcast on Channels TV on October 8.

Keyamo revealed that airline operators had recently convened and agreed, with his endorsement, to source all their jet fuel exclusively from the Dangote refinery, which has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

“This decision stems from a recent meeting of the airline operators in Nigeria, where they collectively resolved to purchase Jet A1 fuel solely from Dangote Refinery, with my approval,” Keyamo stated.

He noted that the federal government had also initiated a naira-for-crude agreement with Dangote, emphasizing that all transactions would now be conducted in Naira, eliminating any dollar components.

“This arrangement is timely as we have just implemented the naira-for-crude purchase. It will significantly reduce the pressure on foreign currency reserves,” he added.

Keyamo assured that this local currency transaction would stabilize fuel prices, shielding them from the fluctuations associated with the international market and the unpredictable oil price dynamics.

“The pricing will be more predictable since it will no longer be influenced by international market factors. We anticipate that this will provide us with more affordable access to Jet A1 fuel,” he concluded.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال