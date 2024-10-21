Femi Fani-Kayode’s Aide Slumps, Dies In Abuja Hotel

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has announced the death of his longtime Special Assistant, Mr. Ndifreke Saviour Mark, who slumped and died in an Abuja hotel.

Fani-Kayode, made this announcement on his official Xaccoutn formally Twitter in the early hours of Monday, 21 October 2024.

According to Fani-Kayode, Mark left his residence early in the morning to attend Mass at the Catholic Church of Assumption, Asokoro, on Sunday, October 13, before heading to a hotel with an individual before his death.

Mark, who had served FFK for over 34 years, was reportedly checked into Mildy Lodge and Apartments in Garki, Abuja, where he spent some time with an unidentified individual.

“According to the police, he took a room at the hotel, spent time with an individual, and apparently slumped and died in that person’s presence,” Fani-Kayode revealed.

Mark was rushed to the Asokoro District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The individual who was with him at the time of his collapse has been taken into police custody, and a full criminal investigation is underway.

Fani-Kayode expressed his deep grief over the loss, describing Mark as a loyal and trusted aide. “He was like a son to me, and his passing is a huge blow to my family and me.

We shared many dreams and aspirations, and now he has gone, it has left much pain,” he said.

The hotel staff, including the receptionist, have been detained for questioning, while both the manager and the owner were invited by the police earlier this week.

The hotel was sealed for two days as investigations began, and the room where Mark lodged remains sealed.

Fani-Kayode has assured Mark’s family, including his wife, Barrister Patience Ndifreke-Mark, of his support during this difficult time. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring justice if foul play is discovered.

“I have absolute confidence in the FCT Police Command to get to the bottom of this matter,” he added, stating that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Fani-Kayode also paid tribute to his aide, remembering him as a kind, reliable, and compassionate individual who “brought joy to many and was incapable of hurting a fly.”

Mark is survived by his wife and two children.

