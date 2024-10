Eze (Dr) Amb.John C. Nwosu. EzekwesiriEze 1, Eze Ndigbo of Mushin is 58

The Asiwaju Ndigbo of Mushin Land, Mayor of Ladipo market, Ohamadike of Utuh according to report reaching CKNNews is marking the event in solemnly according to the mood of the nation





He is General Secretary Council of Eze Ndigbo Lagos State and hails from Umuehim village, Utuh town, Nnewi South LGA , Anambra State

It was also gathered that this year's Ikechkwu_kwadolu Ndigbo festival will hold November 2nd 2024