DAAR Communications Plc Signs MOU For Host Broadcasting Rights of the 2nd Africa Military Games (AMGA)





DAAR Communications Plc announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for exclusive Host

Broadcasting Rights of the 2nd Africa Military Games (AMGA), taking place in Abuja from 18th to 30th November 2024.

Signed on 14th October 2024, the MOU outlines both parties' roles in delivering comprehensive coverage of the event. Key highlights include:

- Exclusive Broadcasting Rights: DAAR will produce, transmit, and distribute television and online broadcasts of the AMGA.

- Extensive Coverage: This includes live broadcasts of the opening and closing ceremonies, daily highlights, and coverage of 19 sports.

- Promotional Initiatives: DAAR will create promotional content to enhance audience engagement.

Raymond Dokpesi Jr, Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, stated, “I will firstly like to express my profound appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the OSMA Predident and the LOC Chairman for their persistence and commitment to bringing the Africa Military Games to Abuja as well as their vote of confidence in the capacity of Nigerian media to manage its production.

This partnership marks a significant commitment to showcasing the talents of our armed forces and promoting unity through sports. It is a vote of confidence by the Nigerian Armed Forces in the capacity and capabilities of Nigerian broadcasters and we will be collaborating with partner broadcasters to deliver the best coverage of the games.”



