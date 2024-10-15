DAAR Communications Lagos Office Organizes Valedictory Reception For Four Retiring Executive Directors ( Pictures)

Members of staff of DAAR Communications Lagos office owners of Raypower FM , Faaji FM and AIT on Monday honoured four of their retiring Executive Directors
Those honored were the MD Radio Services Dr Ambrose Olutayo Somide, Mr John Iwarue, Executive Director Corporate Communications Mr Johnson Onime and Executive Director Marketing Faith Ikems
The Valedictory reception which was held at the Alagbado office of the company was attended by many staff
They took time of eulogize each of the retirees who contributed in no small measure to the growth of the media empire
It would be recalled that the company recently announced the retirement of all the Executive Directors who have spent over ten years in their positions
Those affected include GMD Tony Akiotu , MD AIT Tosin Dokpesi and others
