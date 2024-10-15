DAAR Communications Lagos Office Organizes Valedictory Reception For Four Retiring Executive Directors ( Pictures)

 Members of staff of DAAR Communications Lagos office owners of Raypower FM , Faaji FM and AIT on Monday honoured four of their retiring Executive Directors 

Those honored were  the MD Radio Services Dr Ambrose Olutayo Somide, Mr John Iwarue, Executive Director Corporate Communications Mr Johnson Onime and Executive  Director Marketing Faith Ikems

The Valedictory reception which was held at the Alagbado office of the company was attended by many staff 

They took time of eulogize each of the retirees who contributed in no small measure to the growth of the media empire 

It would be recalled that the company recently announced the retirement of all the Executive Directors who have spent over ten years in their  positions 

Those affected include GMD Tony Akiotu , MD AIT Tosin Dokpesi and others

