Come Out For LG Poll, PDP Charges Rivers Residents





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the electorates in Rivers State to participate in Saturday’s local government election in the oil-rich state.

The Rivers State Police Command had said it would not participate in the October 5 election, citing a ruling by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Tension heightened in the oil-rich state early Friday after police operatives stormed the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), with Governor Siminalayi Fubara insisting that the election will be conducted as planned.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, asked the police authorities to provide security cover for the exercise.

Specifically, he called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to act in a professional manner for the overall good of the nation.

To the PDP spokesman, the IGP “should note that he is duty bound under the Constitution to provide the enabling and secure environment for the smooth conduct of the Rivers State Local Government Area election irrespective of where he stands as an individual. Duty calls on him to act professionally in the overall interest of our hard-earned democracy and the stability of our nation, Nigeria.”

According to the opposition party, “the right to civil control of democratic activities in Rivers State as a federating unit belongs to the generality of the people of the State and such right, including participation in Local Government Area election cannot be abridged or appropriated by any person, group or organization under any guise whatsoever.”

Ologunagba maintained that Rivers people are ready for election, adding that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) had also announced its readiness, preparedness and possession of necessary operational materials to conduct the election in line with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court and NO COURT under the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) has the power to stop elections.”

He said, “For avoidance of doubt, Section 84(15) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that “Nothing in this section shall empower the courts to stop the holding of primaries or general elections, under the Act pending the determination of a suit”.

“The PDP in very strong term condemns the attempt by the APC-controlled Police to abridge, subvert and frustrate the smooth conduct of the Rivers State Local Government Area election against the Will of the people, the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, the express provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The reported invasion of RSIEC facilities by Police operatives allegedly to frustrate the conduct of the election is a direct affront to our democracy and the Rule of Law; an attempt which was firmly resisted by the people of Rivers State who are resolute to express their Will at the poll.

“The Police and the APC should note that the people of Rivers State are peace-loving and law-abiding but will never allow anybody by whatever means to stifle, abridge, appropriate or subvert their Will especially in choosing who governs them, particularly at the Local Government level.”







