Breaking: PDP Governors Reinstate Ologunagba As National Publicity Secretary, Ask Factional Chairman Mohammed To Step Down

Governors elected on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP) have nullified the suspension of the acting National Chairman of the party, Illiya Damagum.

The governors have also nullified the suspension of the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN.

This was disclosed to journalists by the Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday morning.

Addressing journalists before jetting out to Ondo for for a “crucial assignment”, Bala who was in the company of Damagum and other PDP stakeholders, said the status quo remains for now.





Yayari Mohammed had been named Damagum’s replacement during the split in the National Working Committee (NWC), which hit each side with suspension.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mohammed said the national working committee (NWC) of the party appointed him to “rekindle the hope and aspirations” of party members.

He said the PDP has not been a virile opposition due to “conflict of interests — personal or political” by some leaders in the NWC.

He said these personal interests have been elevated above the party’s agenda and continues to affect its ability to perform effectively at the national level.

“This state of affairs continues to affect the performance and viability of our Party to perform its role as expected as a platform which Nigerians have come to admire and look up to in view of the robust Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the monumental achievements of the Party in the sixteen years in government, which period is referred to with nostalgia as the golden years of governance in Nigeria.”

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, desirous of revamping the Party in line with the vision of its founding fathers, on Thursday, October 10, 2024 appointed me as the Acting National Chairman to lead the charge to rekindle the hope and aspiration of our teeming members especially the youths, critical stakeholders and generality of Nigerians who wish to see a political Party that is ready and willing to play the role of effective opposition in the quest to develop our democracy and seek for responsible and responsive government in our country.

“Only this will guarantee and engender loyalty and commitment of our teeming members,” he said.



