Breaking: PDP Crisis Deepens As NWC Suspends Ag National Chairman, Secretary





The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has suspended the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed the development in a statement he issued in the early hours of Friday.

Ologunagba said in the statement: The National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP has extensively considered the series of complaints raised against the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, particularly with regard to the letter addressed by them to the Court of Appeal in Appeal against the Party’s position in the case involving the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who vacated their seats upon decamping from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.