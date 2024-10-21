Bobrisky Arrested By Immigration At Seme Border ( See Picture)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian Immigration Service has arrested controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky who is currently under investigation by the House of Representatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Police for offences bordering on evading service of prison term and corruption was arrested in the early hours of Monday October 21.

His arrest at the Seme border crossing by was confirmed by an authoritative source in the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Seme border crossing was a popular crossing point

The Immigration Service have not issued any statement on the arrest at the time of this report 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال