Bobrisky Arrested By Immigration At Seme Border ( See Picture)

The Nigerian Immigration Service has arrested controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky who is currently under investigation by the House of Representatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Police for offences bordering on evading service of prison term and corruption was arrested in the early hours of Monday October 21.

His arrest at the Seme border crossing by was confirmed by an authoritative source in the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Seme border crossing was a popular crossing point

The Immigration Service have not issued any statement on the arrest at the time of this report