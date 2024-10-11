Banks Call For Calm As Zenith , Sterling, First Bank Customers Frustration Grow Over Service Disruptions

Bank customers are experiencing service disruptions nationwide as many banks continue to upgrade their applications for improved service quality and delivery.

While the exercise continues, many customers voiced their concerns and frustrations over the impact of the disruptions on their daily lives, especially failure to complete banking transactions.

Many banks have explained that the app upgrade, was to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience. The banks said the upgrade process remains complex and time consuming, involving the migration of customer data and integration with various channels such as Automated Teller Machines, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and internet banking.

Many of the banks provided guidance to customers, advising them to be patience while the disruptions last.

Some of the customers have however, expressed their disappointment at the current development, insisting that banks could do better.

Using his X handle, @DrJoeAbah said: “As the fuel prices go up, the fuel queues also go up. Worse still, many of the bank apps are down and many PoS machines are not working, so to even pay for the fuel is war.

Who can explain the economic theories currently at play in Nigeria to me, please?

Another X handle, @MaziNnamdi, wrote: “The operators of the bank apps don’t have power to perform their duties. Some of PoS machine operators are also on the fuel queues trying to purchase fuel while some are stuck because the taxi drivers that are supposed to take them to work are also struggling to buy fuel. The multiplier effect is enormous”.

Yet another handle @Oluwadinne, wrote to his bank: “Ever since you did your upgrade (that almost got me stranded), I have not been able to any form of transaction notification. Now, I need to complete a transaction, I can’t even receive my One Time Password-OTP”.

In emailed note to customers, GTBank said its branches nationwide would close to customers early today, October 11th, 2024 as it begins the transition to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems.

“Kindly note the early closure time below: All Branches – 12.00 pm on Friday, October 11th, 2024 to reopen at 9.00 am on Monday October 14th, 2024. During this period, we encourage you to take advantage of our secure and convenient digital channels for your banking needs,” the bank stated.

Access Bank on the other hand, postponed its core banking upgrade to reduce the banking disruptions occurring at the same time.

The bank, had announced on Tuesday, that the upgrade will take place in phases, starting on Saturday, October 12, at 10 pm and ending on Sunday, October 13, at 6:30 am. The lender added that during this period, customers may experience temporary service disruptions on the Access More app, Internet Banking platform, and ATMs.

But in another email to its customers on Wednesday, Access Bank disclosed that a new date for the upgrade will be communicated in due course.

“We wish to inform our valued customer that the previously announced system upgrade, initially scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 12, has been postponed. A new date for the upgrade will be communicated in due course.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the upgrade enhances the functionality of our services and delivers an improved banking experience. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period and encourage you to disregard any speculative reports regarding the upgrade,” Access Bank stated.

On its part, FirstBank announced the full restoration of services on Firstmobile, its mobile banking platform, following a downtime earlier last week which occurred following a recent upgrade of the mobile banking application.

“Firstmobile is now up and running as the Bank remains committed to delivering seamless and innovative financial services to enhance the digital banking experience of our customers, irrespective of where they may be across the globe,” the bank stated.

Sterling Bank is still battling with disruptions caused by its migration to a new banking application, SEABaaS.

The tier-2 bank moved from Temenos T24, a foreign banking app it integrated in November 2016, to adopt SEABaaS, a domestically designed app that promised better customer experience through robust, resilient, and secure infrastructure. However, its adoption of the app came with severe hitches, that it has been battling for months.