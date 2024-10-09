Army General Detained For Allegedly Diverting Pallatives , Selling Military Equipment

A Nigerian military commander, identified Brigadier General M.A. Sadiq of 3 Brigade Kano State is currently detained in a military police guardroom in Abuja over the alleged diversion of rice palliatives, and selling of military equipment, including generator sets and operational vehicles, to scrap yards.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters gave the rice to the brigades nationwide for distribution to soldiers as a palliative but General Sadiq allegedly refused to share it with his men in Kano State, Daily Nigerian reports.

It was also gathered that the embattled general stole many official equipment belonging to the military, including a MIKANO heavy-duty generator, at Military Training Camp, Falgore, Kano and sold them to metal scrap dealers.

Based on these allegations, General Sadiq has been replaced by Brigadier General A.M. Tukur, a former registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy, it was further gathered.

The source said: “Following these allegations, Brigadier General Sadiq has been detained in the guardroom and is facing interrogation by the special investigation branch of military police in Abuja.

“He was first invited to Abuja for questioning, and immediately ordered to be locked in the military police guardroom. There are mounting allegations against him.

“Already Brigadier General A.M. Tukur, who previously served as the Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, has been appointed to take charge of the brigade.

“Full scale investigations into the matter are ongoing. He will likely face charges at the court-martial,” the source added.

The DHQ has to formally comment on the latest development.

It had been reported in September that no fewer than 196 soldiers in the North-East and other theatres of operation have applied to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, for voluntary retirement.

The action had come amid worsening security challenges the military is currently combating in most parts of the country.

Sources said that most of the soldiers resigning had cited low morale and indicated interest to join the military forces of other countries, including the British Army, Ukrainian Army, and other Commonwealth nations.

The soldiers, drawn from various formations of the army across the country according to the list obtained on Saturday, are all junior cadres.

The Chief of Army Staff has since approved their formal disengagement.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday in Abuja confirmed that the General has been relieved of his duties

Nwachukwu said that the former brigade commander was relieved of command to ensure a thorough investigation.

According to him, the Nigerian Army is a self-regulatory institution founded on the bedrock of discipline, justice, and accountability.

He said the army had zero tolerance for indiscipline and would therefore not condone any form of misconduct that could undermine the threshold of its values and principles.

“The Nigerian Army assures both our internal and external publics that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate administrative action will be taken.

“Our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency remains unwavering.

“We guarantee that the process will be fair, impartial, and in line with our established procedures,” he said