Alleged Kidnappings :Many Killed, Police Station Set Ablaze By Protesting Youths In Edo

Hell was let loose on Sunday afternoon in Agenebode, the headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State as several persons were reportedly killed over allegations of kidnappings and killings in the area by suspected criminals.

This was even as the police station in the area, alongside vehicles in the station, was set ablaze by irate youths who claimed the police were providing cover for the suspected hoodlums.

The people claimed that the criminal elements were kidnapping and killing people in the area for suspected organ harvesting, hence their protest.

The incident that led to the violence, according to a resident, was the case of a young boy who was said to have been kidnapped some weeks ago and after ransom was paid, he was still not released.

It was gathered that the community youths were able to track the phone and the user was arrested and handed over to the police, and that in the process, the user was traced to the head of a community in the area.

Apparently not satisfied with the way the police were handling the matter, the youth were said to have stormed the police station and took away the suspect, who it was gathered, led them to the house of the community leader where, on prodding, allegedly confessed that several kidnapped victims had been killed and buried in shallow graves after parts of their bodies were harvested.

The infuriated youths dug out the decomposing body of a young man in the compound of the community leader, who it was gathered, reportedly fled with his family.

It was also learnt that while the youth were digging the compound, several bones believed to be those of humans were recovered.

In anger, the youths were said to have burnt down the building and then the business centres of several people, killing some of them, before storming the police station to set it ablaze.

When contacted, chairman of the council area, Mrs Benedicta Atoh, was said to be too shocked to talk as claimed by one of her aides.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, Arungwa Udo, and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, have visited the area to restore order.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, replied through a text message that: "I will get back to you ASAP [as soon as possible]."








