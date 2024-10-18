AGN Suspends Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar Over Alleged Defamation





The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has indefinitely suspended actress Halima Abubakar following accusations of defamation against her colleagues and prominent Nigerians.

In a statement posted on their official Instagram page, the AGN disclosed that a special investigative panel found Halima Abubakar guilty of making defamatory statements about her colleagues and patrons, as well as spreading false claims about extramarital affairs involving high-profile individuals.

As a result of the panel’s findings, the suspension takes immediate effect, barring Halima from participating in any AGN activities or film projects during this period.

The AGN has instructed its National and State Chapter Task Forces to enforce the suspension, warning that any breach could lead to additional disciplinary measures.

Furthermore, the AGN revealed that several female members are currently under investigation for allegedly disseminating false information, particularly in connection with the Senate President.

The statement read thus, “1. All state chapter chairmen, 2. Chairman national task force subject: indefinite suspension-Halima Abubakar

“Following the thorough investigative report by the special Secret Investigation Panel set up to conduct an internal underground secret investigation into the activities of some blogs/bloggers since 2022.

“After two years of the painstaking investigations, the Panel found out that Miss Halima Abubakar was behind all the slandering information of our members, associates and patrons,especially news of extra marital affairs linked with highly placed individuals in the society is emanating from the industry.

“Therefore, Halima Abubakar is hereby placed on indefinite suspension from the Actors Guild of Nigeria. She will face the National Disciplinary committee to determine her full punishment.

“During this period of her suspension, she is not permitted to participate in any Agn and or filming activities. The National/State Chapter Task forces have been duly mandated to monitor the compliance of the above order as violations of the suspension rules may lead to further disciplinary actions.

“On behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, I commend the professional and incisive work done by members of the secret investigative panel.

“However, some female members on the watch-list are being investigated by the secret panel, especially in the recent release of names purported to have had dealings with the Senate President. Thank you.”