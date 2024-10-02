AANI Pays Solidarity Visit To Borno Governor Over Recent Flooding

In a remarkable show of support, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), led by its President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, paid a sympathy visit to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum mni, following the recent floods that ravaged parts of Maiduguri. The visit further demonstrates AANI’s commitment to national unity, solidarity, and the welfare of its members.





Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Okafor mni, expressed the association’s deep concern for the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate floods. He emphasized that AANI could not remain indifferent after learning about the disaster and felt it necessary to come and offer both moral and financial support. "We are here to sympathize and empathize with the good people and government of Borno State," Ambassador Okafor said. "It is especially important to us because one of our most distinguished members, Governor Zulum mni, is leading the state with exceptional dedication and commitment. He is a shining example of good governance, and the people of Borno are fortunate to have him at the helm”, he stated.





Acknowledging the resilience of the people of Borno, the AANI President added that, "We cannot question the will of Allah, but we are here to show our support for the Governor and the resilient people of Borno who have remained focused in the face of adversity. While AANI may not have vast resources, it is the spirit of togetherness and compassion that truly counts." In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, he presented a cheque of N10 million on behalf of AANI to assist with the flood relief efforts.





In his response, Governor Zulum mni, warmly welcomed the AANI delegation to Borno State, expressing his profound gratitude for their visit and the empathy shown towards the people of the state. He thanked AANI for their solidarity and their concern for the victims of the recent flooding in Maiduguri. "Your visit here today speaks volumes, and it will remain indelible in our minds," the Governor said. "We deeply appreciate the financial support and your decision to personally visit and console us. It means a great deal to the people of Borno."





Governor Zulum also commended the leadership of AANI under Ambassador Okafor mni, acknowledging the association’s continuous efforts to reposition itself as a force for positive change in Nigeria. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that all donations and resources received for the flood relief would be used judiciously, particularly to rehabilitate the victims and restore normalcy to the affected areas. "I assure you that every kobo will be used responsibly to rehabilitate those affected and rebuild what has been lost," he emphasized.





The AANI President was accompanied by two former Presidents of the association, Engineer Mohammed Gambo Umar mni and IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) CFR mni, as well as several members of the AANI National Executive Committee. Representatives from the Borno and Yobe State chapters of AANI were also present, demonstrating the widespread support for the Governor and the people of Borno. In addition, several top government functionaries in Borno State attended the event, underscoring the significance of the visit.





As part of the itinerary, the AANI delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, further reinforcing the association’s commitment to fostering unity and cooperation across the nation.





The visit not only provided much-needed support to the government and people of Borno State but also highlighted the spirit of camaraderie that binds AANI members together. It served as a reminder of the association’s role in promoting good governance, national solidarity, and humanitarian values across Nigeria.