140 Victims Of Jigawa Tanker Explosion Buried, 90 In Hospitals

A mass burial has been conducted for 140 victims of the petrol tanker explosion that took place at Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Wednesday.

About 90 other victims of the ugly incident are currently in various hospitals in the state receiving treatment.

The explosion occurred around midnight on Tuesday when the driver of the tanker, travelling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State, lost control near Khadija University, Majiya.

The tanker, which had departed Kano and was heading to Nguru Town in Yobe State, exploded after the driver lost control.

The disaster, according to the police, was triggered by residents who had rushed to scoop spilt petrol after the tanker overturned.

“The residents were scooping fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” Police Public Relations Officer of Jigawa State Command, DSP Lawan Adam, explained in a statement.

“The incident left another 50 people severely injured, who were then rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for treatment.”

DSP Adam described the scene as a “horrific tragedy,” emphasising the need for the public to understand the risks associated with scooping fuel from accident scenes.

FG orders probe

Reacting to the tanker explosion accident in a statement through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Federal Government directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to investigate the tanker explosion that claimed the lives of over 100 people in Jigawa State.

In the directive by the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Nneamaka Okafor on Wednesday, the minister also expressed regret over the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The statement read: “The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic petrol tanker explosion in Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State, which resulted in the loss of over 100 lives and left dozens more injured.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Federal Government, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a swift and full recovery.

“The Minister has instructed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to promptly commence a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.”

The Minister also urged Nigerians to avoid approaching vehicles transporting petroleum products that have been involved in accidents or mechanical failures.

He called on petroleum transporters to ensure that only certified drivers who comply with safety standards, as stipulated by the Federal Road Safety Corps, are employed to transport petroleum products.



