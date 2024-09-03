Wike Is A Serial Blackmailer With Bipolar Symptoms..Dele Momodu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and founder of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the summoning of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, by the party leadership over anti-party activities.

Momodu, in a post shared on social media on Monday, described Wike’s actions as those of a “serial blackmailer with bipolar symptoms” who seeks the downfall of every imaginary enemy in sight.

He titled the post “When Some Names Leave Sour Tastes In The Mouth”.

The media mogul further stated that it takes a “pig to look for who to wrestle with in the mud”, implying that Wike’s actions are akin to those of a pig wallowing in mud. Momodu also described Wike’s behaviour as that of a “demented soul” who equates loyalty to a man with loyalty to a nation.

In his post, Momodu wrote: “It takes a serial blackmailer with bipolar symptoms to seek the downfall of every imaginary enemy in sight. It takes a maggot to eat its own vomit. It takes a pig to perpetually look for who to wrestle with in the mud. We shall continue our intercession to rescue every disturbed soul. If you know any such persons, let us intensify our prayers”.

Momodu’s reaction comes after the PDP formally summoned Wike over his alleged anti-party activities.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the development on Monday.

Wike, who previously served as the Governor of Rivers State, was quoted as saying he will “put fire in states,” a statement perceived as a threat directed at PDP governors over the rift with Fubara.