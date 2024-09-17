Viral Video : Lord Chosen Speaks On Outrageous Testimonies By Members

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has responded to online mockery surrounding a recent testimony, emphasizing that the church does not fabricate testimonies.

Pastor Chidi Louis, Head of Public Relations and Media, addressed allegations circulating online regarding a testimony from a church member.

He clarified that a viral video, purportedly showing a member claiming to have disarmed four armed robbers and taking possession of an “AK-27,” was fabricated.

Louis stated, “Nigerians should disregard the fake video and visit our church platform to listen to the complete testimony for better understanding. The woman’s story occurred in a dream, not in reality.”

He warned, “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Bloggers often edit content to ridicule the work of God. Most of these bloggers are wicked and devilish.”

The church’s media department also denounced the clip as fake on its platform and urged the public to disregard it. The full clip of the lady’s testimony was released on the church’s TikTok handle, clarifying that her story was a dream.

The controversy stemmed from a viral video where a woman testified about defeating four armed robbers and collecting a pistol, which she called an “AK 27.” A pastor corrected her, stating it was an AK 47.”