UBA GMD Speech At 17th CIBN Annual Banking Conference

APPRECIATION REMARKS BY MR OLIVER ALAWUBA, FCIB, GMD/CEO UBA PLC, CHAIRMAN BODY OF BANKS’ CEOs AND CHAIRMAN 17TH CIBN ANNUAL BANKING AND FINANCE CONSULTATTIVE COMMITTEE AT THE CIBN ANNUAL BANKING AND FINANCE CONFERENCE HELD ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024

Protocol

Your Excellencies, Distinguished Ladies, and Gentlemen,

I stand before you today filled with profound gratitude and admiration for everyone who has contributed to making this remarkable conference a resounding success.

Let me first express our deepest appreciation to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, ably represented by the Vice President, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON. Your presence here reflects a deep and unwavering commitment to the advancement of the banking sector and the economic growth of our beloved nation. We remain inspired by your distinguished journey in leadership, from your time as a Commissioner of Finance, Executive Governor, Senator, and now as Vice President, each chapter a testament to your exceptional dedication to Nigeria’s progress.

Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to His Excellency, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Federal Republic of Liberia, represented by His Excellency, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung. Against all odds, you honoured us with your presence today, underscoring the spirit of solidarity and shared vision for an enterprising, prosperous Africa. Your insights have enriched our discussions and reminded us of the boundless potential for unity and growth across the continent.

In the same vein, we extend our warm gratitude to His Excellency, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, represented by His Excellency, M. Daniel Mukoko Samba, Vice Prime Minister, and Minister of the Economy. Your participation is not only an honour but also a beacon of the collaborative efforts needed to propel Africa’s financial and economic sectors to new heights.

To the Honourable Ministers, particularly the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, your presence and contributions have been invaluable. We deeply appreciate your commitment to reshaping fiscal policies and driving economic sustainability.

I must also extend special thanks to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, for the steady progress in restoring investor confidence, fostering price stability, and introducing much-needed reforms in the banking industry. On behalf of the Body of Bank’s CEOs, we thank you for the collaborative relationship we have experienced with you and your team of Deputy Governors. The collaborative spirit between your team and the banks is pivotal to the advancement of our economy.

To our esteemed Governors, His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State (ably represented by Mallam Abubakar M. Nakwada, Secretary to the State Government), Governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers State, and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (ably represented by Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, FCIB, the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State), your participation today signifies the collective responsibility we share in driving development across all regions of Nigeria.

Distinguished members of the Senate, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions), and your esteemed colleagues Senator Anthony Yaro and Senator Osita Izunaso, your commitment to legislative support for the financial industry is greatly appreciated.

A special word of thanks goes to our Keynote Speaker, Mr. Tony Elumelu, CFR, FCIB, Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc. Your powerful words today have given us a renewed sense of purpose, providing a clear roadmap for Nigeria’s economic transformation through electricity access, security, and youth entrepreneurship. You continue to inspire Africa’s youth to rise to their full potential.

To the leadership of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Mr. Bello Hassan, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, we are deeply grateful for your presence and the critical roles you play in safeguarding the integrity of our financial institutions.

To the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), led by the 23rd President/Chairman of Council, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, PhD, FCIB, your tireless efforts in promoting ethics and professionalism have been the bedrock of our industry. This conference is yet another demonstration of your unwavering commitment to excellence.

I also extend my heartfelt thanks to my colleagues, the MD/CEOs of Banks, for your unwavering support and participation. Your leadership and insights are the driving force behind our industry's resilience and growth.

To all participants, delegates, and members of the CIBN, your presence signifies our shared commitment to advancing not only the financial sector but also the broader goals of national development.

Finally, let me not forget the exceptional Planning and Organizing Committee, co-chaired by Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, FCIB (MD/CEO, Lotus Bank Plc) and Mr. Elias Igbin-akenzua, FCIB (MD/CEO, Globus Bank Plc). Your dedication, along with the efforts of the Management and Staff of UBA Group, has made this event truly remarkable.

Your Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, as we reflect on the wealth of knowledge, insights, and strategies shared over the course of this conference, I urge each of us to transform these learnings into action. Our collective future depends on the steps we take today to innovate, collaborate, and drive progress.

In the words of the late visionary, Nelson Mandela (July 18, 1918 – December 5, 2013; revered South African anti-apartheid activist and first Black President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999): "Vision without action is just a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. But vision with action can change the world."

Let us not merely leave this conference inspired but let us leave it determined to execute - committing ourselves to building a financial sector that powers our economy, lifts our people, and transforms our world.

Thank you, and may God bless us all.





Mr. Oliver Alawuba, FCIB

GMD/UBA Plc, Chairman Body of Banks’ CEOs &

Chairman, 17th Annual Banking and Finance Consultative Committee.