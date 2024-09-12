Bandits Kingpin Turji Attempts To Intimidate Me Will Fail ..Security Expert Bulama

A security analyst, Bulama Bukarti, has said the attempt by bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, to intimidate him would fail.

Bukarti stated this while responding to Turji’s recent comment on his analysis of some developments in Zamfara State.

Bukarti urged the government to sustain its efforts to end banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

He said, “Turji attack is an attempt to intimidate me, but it will fail. This is not the first time I have faced such threats — Abubakar Shekau, the ruthless Boko Haram leader, targeted me on several occasions. I did not back down then, and I certainly won’t now. Shekau is gone, and by God’s grace, Turji will soon follow.

“Terrorists like Turji continue to kill, kidnap, rape, rob and enslave innocent Nigerians with impunity. Now, he targets advocates for peace, justice and good governance like myself, emboldened by the government’s insufficient action against them.

“I urge the Nigerian government to intensify its military efforts against Turji and other repugnant terrorist gangs. They are currently the gravest threat to Nigeria’s peace, security and progress, and must be dealt with accordingly. As always, I will continue to do my part in this fight to rid our country of these despicable criminals.”

